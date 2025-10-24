Misl Sutlej demands more aid for flood-affected people, fee waiver

Amid the ongoing crisis caused by the August floods in Punjab, Misl Satluj, a socio-political organisation, has demanded better compensation for the people, whose lives have been devastated by the natural calamity.

President, Misl Satluj, Ajaypal Singh Brar, emphasised that people have lost their homes, land and livelihood. Nearly 2,500 villages have been directly impacted and crop on 4 lakh acres of land has been completely damaged. While the government and NGOs have been helping people on ground, it is not nearly enough.

People with unregistered (kachi) land are facing double the trouble. No inspection is done on their land and they do not get any compensation for their farm land that they have been tilling since 1947. The organisation has demanded the registration of these lands and better compensation for the lands submerged in the river.

Brar also raised the issue of education in the flood-affected areas. Over 7,000 schools have been damaged. He shared that Misl Satluj has taken care of the admission fee for Class 10 and 12 in several areas, and demanded that the fee should be waived in the flood-affected areas.

Maan Singh Killi, Roman Brar and Sukhwinder Singh Bhagta Bhai, who led relief teams, were present, along with the affected farmers.