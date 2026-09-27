Missed property assessment deals revenue blow to strained Amritsar civic body

In a revenue setback to the civic body, the property tax collection has seen a decline by Rs 2.21 crore.

As per data procured by the civic body, the last year’s collection was Rs 23.81 crore, with as many as 1.06 lakh property owners filing the property tax returns by September 25, while this year, only 62,245 have filed their returns and the tax collection stands at Rs 21.60 crore.

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Civic officials attribute the decline primarily to the non-implementation of the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme this year. This stopped those with dues from coming forward to clear the outstanding amount, they said.

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The civic body, however, is offering a 10 per cent rebate on property tax payments made till September 30.

On the decline, officials of the property tax wing said as a majority of the employees were busy with the SIR and Census duty, the exercise involving property tax assessment and recovery could not be carried out.

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The North Zone recorded the lowest property tax collection among the five zones.

Meanwhile, 2,153 new properties have been brought under the property tax net since April 1, with 634 — the highest — being registered in the West Zone.

Property tax is one of the major sources of revenue for the civic body. The decline in collection comes at a time when the MC is already facing financial pressure, with a growing salary burden and pending payments to contractors.

The officials said with the September-30 deadline for availing the 10 per cent rebate nearing, around 800 property tax returns were being received every day.

Suggesting that the MC needs to strengthen its field-level assessment, particularly that of commercial properties, experts say officials should ensure

that no floor of a multi-storeyed building is left outside the tax net.

“Also, the body needs

to verify whether rented

properties are being incorrectly declared as self-occupied to reduce the tax liability,” they added.