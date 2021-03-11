Amritsar: Missing 16-year-old boy found murdered at Nangli village

Amritsar, April 27

The 16-year-old boy, who went missing late on Monday night, was found murdered at Fatehgarh Churian Road on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Vijay (in pic), a resident of Nangli village.

The police recovered his body from near the godowns of the Food Corporation of India on Fatehgarh Churian Road.

Nirmal Singh, father of the deceased, who returned from Dubai on Wednesday, said Bua Singh, his son’s friend, came to his house and asked Vijay to come along to celebrate the birthday of one of his relatives. Kaka, another friend of Bua Singh, was also with them.

Victim’s mother claimed that Vijay didn’t return home till next morning, but Bua turned up to return his scooter, but didn’t reveal anything about Vijay.

The police have booked two persons and arrested Bua Singh. Kaka is reportedly at large.

Balbir Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said: “The body of Vijay was found around 1.30 am near the FCI godown on Tuesday. The victim’s body has gunshot marks on the right side of his chest. We have booked two persons for murder on the complaint of the deceased’s family.”

Nirmal Singh demanded justice for his son. Vijay had passed his Class XII and was planning to go to Dubai for work.

Senior police officials, who reached the spot, assured the family that the accused would be arrested soon. The police, however, claimed that there was no rivalry between Bua Singh and Vijay. Further investigations are on.