Missing grills, private vehicles in BRTS corridor add to traffic confusion in Amritsar

Amritsar, January 9
With the iron safety grills installed on the bus rapid transit system (BRTS) corridor going missing over the last few years, the very purpose of constructing a dedicated route for metro bus services for hassle-free and timely journey has been defeated.
Most of the grills appear to have been stolen by drug addicts. Others have reportedly been broken by shopkeepers in the vicinity to facilitate the crossing of road by the passengers. Even as the dedicated corridor officially allows the entry of emergency vehicles like ambulances and police vehicles besides metro buses, a large number of private vehicles too can be seen using the road.
With private vehicles and pedestrians using the BRTS corridor, the metro bus drivers have to apply frequent brakes as a result of which the duration taken by the buses to cover the distance between two stations increases.
“Driving on the BRTS corridor is stressing as you do not know when a scooter or a pedestrian would enter the lane,” said a metro bus driver. He added that sometimes it delays the buses and the drivers are fined for not following the time-table.
With Minister for Local Government Inderbir Singh Nijjer now asking the local administration to fix all the missing grills, the residents are hopeful that the metro buses would have a hassle-free journey. The minister had issued the instructions a couple of days ago while reviewing the preparations being made for the G-20 summit to be held in March.
The residents stated that the administration should also get serious about the unauthorised entry of private vehicles in the BRTS corridor. They stated that the removal of illegal encroachments from the main road would encourage the people to stop the use of BRTS corridor which they use to save time.
