Missing man’s body found in village pond in Tarn Taran

The body of a missing man, Rajan Singh Gaida, was found in a pond at Balachak village here on Monday. A case was registered against a family from the same village following the recovery of the body.

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The victim, who hailed from Uttarakhand, worked at a factory in Balachak village near Chhaba. According to a complaint lodged with the police by Rajan Singh Gaida’s brother Deepak Singh Khaida, Sukhdev Singh, his son Jaspal Singh and other family members allegedly beat up Rajan Singh on August 13.

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Rajan Singh was returning to his residence in Balachak after having dinner with other labourers when, while intoxicated, he mistakenly knocked on the door of Sukhdev Singh’s house at night. Enraged by this, they allegedly beat him up.

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Rajan Singh then started running away from the spot and fell into the pond, which was a short distance away.

Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Amarjit Singh said a case had been registered against Sukhdev Singh, his son Jaspal Singh and other family members under Sections 105, 191(3) and 190 of the BNS.