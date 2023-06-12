Missing minor recovered from gurdwara, SHO suspended

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 11

The Amritsar Rural Police on Sunday took a sigh of relief as they recovered the missing youth, Arshdeep Singh (16), from a gurdwara in Majitha area and produced him before the Ilaqa Magistrate.

The police have also suspended the Station House Officer of Kathunangal police station, Harchand Singh Sandhu. Investigations were underway to ascertain the role of other cops.

The boy went missing from the custody of the Kathunangal police on June 7 following which the family had approached the Punjab and Haryana Court seeking its intervention. On Friday, the high court asked the DGP to look into the matter and produce the minor boy it the court on June 13.

Amritsar Rural Police SSP Satinder Singh confirmed the development and added that the SHO had been suspended and a probe was underway to ascertain the facts and roles of different cops.

Petitioner Dhiean Singh (victim’s father) in its habeas corpus plea before the high court had alleged that ASI Pargat Singh, deputed at the Kathunangal police station, along with constable Mandeep Singh and an unknown cop picked up Arshdeep from his house on Sunday morning alleging that they had received a complaint against him. He alleged his son was brutally thrashed and tortured by the police. On Wednesday, ASI Pargat Singh called them informing that the boy was not traceable.

In their reply, the police had claimed that the boy was picked up for investigations in a theft case and he was never tortured and handed over to a villager after every time he was questioned by the police.