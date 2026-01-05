DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / 'Missing' Punjab woman Sarabjeet Kaur likely to be repatriated on Tuesday

PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:33 PM Jan 05, 2026 IST
Sarabjit Kaur, a resident of Kapurthala who went missing in Pakistan while travelling with a Sikh jatha in November last year, could not be repatriated on Monday due to documentation issues. However, she is likely to return to India on Tuesday, officials said.

Confirming the development, DSP Attari Yadwinder Singh said the repatriation was delayed as her documents were incomplete. “The formalities are being completed and she is expected to be repatriated on Tuesday,” he added.

Sarabjit Kaur had travelled to Pakistan on a visitor’s visa as part of a jatha of Sikh pilgrims to mark Guru Nanak Dev’s Parkash Gurpurab on November 4, 2025. She went missing while visiting Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. Subsequently, reports emerged that she had embraced Islam and married a Pakistani national, Nasir Hussain, a resident of Sheikhupura, about 56 km from Lahore.

The Sikh jatha returned to India on November 13.

Meanwhile, Mahinder Pal Singh, a former Punjab Assembly member in Pakistan, filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking Sarabjit Kaur’s repatriation, terming the issuance of a single-entry visa illegal.

