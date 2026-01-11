Missing saroops case being politicised, says Giani Harpreet Singh

Advertisement

Giani Harpreet Singh was addressing the media in Amritsar, where he arrived to launch the party’s district-wise meetings across Punjab. He said the issue of missing saroops was not meant to target any particular government or institution, but required a sincere and transparent approach to bring the truth before the Sikh sangat.

He alleged that while on one hand, efforts were being made to delay the investigation to evade responsibility, on the other hand, the issue was being exploited for political gains.

“The Akali Dal (Punarsurjit) demands that truth must come out, those responsible must be held accountable and justice must be delivered to the sangat instead of indulging in political rhetoric,” he said.

Levelling serious allegations against the Punjab Government, the former Jathedar said the present dispensation was adopting what he described "anti-Punjab policy" with regard to the state’s land and institutions. He alleged that under the guise of administrative authority, attempts were being made to weaken Punjab’s shared heritage, panthic institutions and bodies working in public interest. He warned that if such actions continued, Akali Dal (Punarsurjit), along with the sangat and the people, would oppose these firmly on every democratic and legal platform.

Speaking on the forthcoming Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee elections, Giani Harpreet Singh said these were not merely elections to change an administrative set-up but a decision that would determine the direction and future of the Panth. He demanded that the elections should be conducted with complete transparency, impartiality and in accordance with the panthic traditions so that the trust of the Sikh sangat in the institution could be restored. He also appealed to the Sikh community to rise above internal disputes and unite on common issues, stating that panthic divisions had always weakened the community and strengthened external forces.

Clarifying the party’s vision, Giani Harpreet Singh said Akali Dal Punarsurjit had not been formed for the ambition of any individual or for power, but for the welfare of Punjab and the Panth. He said the party would take along youths, farmers, labourers and people with panthic thinking to provide Punjab with a new, responsible and correct political direction. He announced that the party had formally launched district-wise meetings across Punjab, beginning from Amritsar. Through these meetings, the party leadership would directly reach villages and cities to engage with people and hold discussions on Punjab’s political, social and panthic issues. He said the exercise was aimed at understanding ground realities, listening to the people’s voice and framing the party’s future strategy accordingly.

The first district urban Amritsar meeting was organised by district urban president Maninder Singh Dhunna. During the meeting, district and urban leadership held detailed deliberations on strengthening the organisation, panthic unity and key issues concerning the city of Amritsar.