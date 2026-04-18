Missing saroops case: Ex-SGPC employee gets bail as police fail to file chargesheet

A local court in Amritsar has granted default bail to the main accused, Kamaljit Singh alias Kanwaljit Singh, in the sensitive 328 saroops case after police failed to file a chargesheet within the stipulated time.

Advertisement

The order was passed by Judicial Magistrate in FIR related to 328 saroops of Guru Granth Sahib, registered on December 7, 2025 at Police Station C Division. The case involves serious charges under Sections 295, 295-A, 409, 465, 120-B of the IPC, along with additional sections including 408, 466, 467, 468, 471, and provisions of the Jagat Jot Shri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008.

Advertisement

Kanwaljit Singh, former assistant supervisor of SGPC, had been in judicial custody since January 3 and had completed over 100 days in jail without the filing of a challan. During the hearing, the investigating officer informed the court that the chargesheet had not yet been presented.

Advertisement

Invoking provisions under Section 167(2) of the CrPC (now Section 187(2) of the BNSS, 2023), the defence argued that the accused was entitled to default bail due to the delay. The court accepted the plea, noting that the right to default bail becomes absolute if the chargesheet is not filed within the prescribed period.

Sources indicated that the delay in filing the chargesheet was partly linked to the ongoing probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case.

Advertisement

Advocate Sarbjit Singh Verka said, “The investigation faced hurdles as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) allegedly did not provide key records to the SIT despite repeated reminders, impacting the pace of the probe. This delay by SGPC helped accused".

The SIT arrested Kanwaljit Singh on January 4. According to SIT members, Singh, allegedly played a direct role in serious irregularities related to the maintenance and handling of religious scriptures, and was also involved in the unauthorised preparation and storage of the sacred saroops.