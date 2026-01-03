Friction between SGPC and Punjab government escalates over missing saroops case

Tensions between the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Bhagwant Mann-led state government escalated against the backdrop of police action against those individuals, mostly former SGPC employees, who were indicted and booked in connection with the disappearance of 328 saroops from the custody of the Sikh body.

The special investigation team probing the matter has been conducting raids at more than 15 locations in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Roopnagar to locate the fugitives, who were required to join the investigation.

On the other hand, it has been reliably learnt that the SGPC was not cooperating with the SIT.

Sources said that the police team had requested the SGPC to provide records pertaining to the ‘saroops’ published and presented during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 periods, but the SGPC had reportedly denied the request.

While addressing in Chandigarh today, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami condemned the ‘interference’ by the Punjab government in the administrative jurisdiction of the SGPC.

He said that he had no sympathy or support with those who were held guilty and punished by the panel constituted by the Akal Takht. He added that the appeals filed by the employees against this action were also dismissed by the honourable court, which upheld the decision of the SGPC.

“I have no concern with anyone’s arrest or anything like that. The ruling party is propagating that the SGPC is not cooperating. As the chief sewadar of the SGPC, it is my duty to protect its traditions and powers, and the Punjab government will under no circumstances be allowed to interfere in the departmental affairs of the SGPC. No political party should politicise this issue, and if anyone does so, it would amount to a violation of the order (edict) of Sri Akal Takht Sahib,” he said.

He maintained that under the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, the SGPC has the authority to initiate departmental action against its employees for any lapse on their part and the same was done with the guilty employees in 2020 when the matter of disappearance of saroops had surfaced.

“Moreover, under Section 142 of the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, a Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commissioner is functional to deal with matters related to the SGPC. This mechanism is complete in every respect for hearing cases of administrative negligence by any employee. By violating this, the Punjab government is undermining the law and the spirit of the Act,” he said.

Referring to an old case, Dhami stated that the government has acknowledged the powers of the SGPC by filing affidavits in courts, but on the other hand, it is indulging in registering FIRs after five years just to gain political mileage.