Missing steel grill, pigeon droppings spoil the show at GPO’s heritage building in Amritsar

Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, July 29
Even though the building of the General Post Office (GPO) is a designated heritage structure, its compound shows lack of maintenance. Situated on the prime court road, its building is a specimen of colonial architecture.
A beautifully landscaped green belt is situated at the entrance between its two gates serving the public for their convenient entry and exit. Instead of offering a soothing green view to the onlookers, it offers an obnoxious look. The green belt is devoid of grass and garbage is strewn all over.
Another glaring omission is a missing piece of stainless steel grill. To beautify the building and offer support to elderly customers, the Department of Post had installed a pair of stainless steel grills at every entrance leading inside the main building. Notably, holes are visible on the floor reminding that a grill used to exist there.
A customer Vijay Sharma complained about the presence of a large number of pigeons in the premises. So a good portion of the floor remains under the cover of pigeon droppings and a foul smell invariably emanates.
The local sub post office was upgraded to a head office in 1894. The present building was completed in December 1925 and the Amritsar Head Post Office was shifted to its premises in March 1926. It was declared a heritage building on February 15, 1993.
SS Lehri, Senior Post Master, said they had about six safai karamcharis and a gardener to maintain the considerably large campus.
