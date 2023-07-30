Missing steel grill, pigeon droppings spoil the show at GPO’s heritage building in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, July 29

Even though the building of the General Post Office (GPO) is a designated heritage structure, its compound shows lack of maintenance. Situated on the prime court road, its building is a specimen of colonial architecture.

A beautifully landscaped green belt is situated at the entrance between its two gates serving the public for their convenient entry and exit. Instead of offering a soothing green view to the onlookers, it offers an obnoxious look. The green belt is devoid of grass and garbage is strewn all over.

Another glaring omission is a missing piece of stainless steel grill. To beautify the building and offer support to elderly customers, the Department of Post had installed a pair of stainless steel grills at every entrance leading inside the main building. Notably, holes are visible on the floor reminding that a grill used to exist there.

A customer Vijay Sharma complained about the presence of a large number of pigeons in the premises. So a good portion of the floor remains under the cover of pigeon droppings and a foul smell invariably emanates.

The local sub post office was upgraded to a head office in 1894. The present building was completed in December 1925 and the Amritsar Head Post Office was shifted to its premises in March 1926. It was declared a heritage building on February 15, 1993.

SS Lehri, Senior Post Master, said they had about six safai karamcharis and a gardener to maintain the considerably large campus.