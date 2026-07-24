Missing youth found dead near canal, murder case registered

The police have registered a murder case after the body of a young man, who had been missing for three days, was recovered from near a canal at Fatehgarh Shukarchak village here.

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According to the FIR registered at Kambo police station under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the complainant alleged that his younger brother, Bawa Singh, was taken from their house on July 19 by Santokh Singh, a resident of the same village, on the pretext of some work.

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The complainant stated that Bawa Singh left with the accused on his motorcycle around 7 am but did not return home. When family members approached the accused to inquire about his whereabouts, he allegedly failed to give a satisfactory reply and kept avoiding their questions. The family continued searching for the missing youth but could not trace him.

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On July 22, the family was informed that a body had been found on the bank of a canal near Fatehgarh Shukarchak village. The police shifted the body to the mortuary of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, where the complainant and another relative identified it as that of Bawa Singh. Following the complaint, the police registered a murder case against the accused, but he was yet to be arrested. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the crime and the circumstances leading to the victim’s death.