DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Missing youth found dead near canal, murder case registered

Missing youth found dead near canal, murder case registered

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:57 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

The police have registered a murder case after the body of a young man, who had been missing for three days, was recovered from near a canal at Fatehgarh Shukarchak village here.

Advertisement

According to the FIR registered at Kambo police station under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the complainant alleged that his younger brother, Bawa Singh, was taken from their house on July 19 by Santokh Singh, a resident of the same village, on the pretext of some work.

Advertisement

The complainant stated that Bawa Singh left with the accused on his motorcycle around 7 am but did not return home. When family members approached the accused to inquire about his whereabouts, he allegedly failed to give a satisfactory reply and kept avoiding their questions. The family continued searching for the missing youth but could not trace him.

Advertisement

On July 22, the family was informed that a body had been found on the bank of a canal near Fatehgarh Shukarchak village. The police shifted the body to the mortuary of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, where the complainant and another relative identified it as that of Bawa Singh. Following the complaint, the police registered a murder case against the accused, but he was yet to be arrested. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the crime and the circumstances leading to the victim’s death.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts