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Home / Amritsar / ‘Mission Clean Punjab’ a farce: Amritsar Locals

‘Mission Clean Punjab’ a farce: Amritsar Locals

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Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 12:01 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Garbage lies unattended along a road in Tarn Taran. Photo by writer
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The “Mission Clean Punjab” campaign has come under fire, with locals claiming that the garbage crisis has only deepened ever since the drive kicked off.

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The residents said the Municipal Council has been terming the drive a success, already.

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On this, Manoj Agnihotri, a resident of Teja Singh Wala street, Railway Road, said the reality was far from different.

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Area residents Shahbir Singh, Kanwaljit Singh, Maninder Singh Mani and others said the mounting garbage along the street presented a different picture, belying the authorities’ claim.

On Sunday, executive officer of the civic body Randeep Singh Waraich issued a statement, claiming that under the “Mission Clean Punjab” drive, Tarn Taran residents had resolved to make the city garbage-free, and the day after, one could see the entire city littered.

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Rohi Kanda looks even more dirty, the residents said.

Agnihotri said during such drives, officials show up only for getting clicked. He added that the authorities should get serious about making Tarn Taran garbage-free. Waraich is yet to react to the residents’ claims.

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