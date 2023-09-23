Mixed reactions from women's bodies

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 22

The passage of Women’s Reservation Bill by Parliament evoked mixed reactions from city women.

Kamaljeet Kaur Gill, president, Rehabilitation and Settlement Organisation, welcoming the passing of Women’s Reservation Bill, commented that it would be helpful in multidimensional development of women. “It is a commendable step taken in the development and progress of women. This Bill will give women equal rights as men and will also give them an opportunity to hone their talent. Women from backward and Dalit sections of the society will also get a chance to come forward.”

Tina Aggarwal, steering committee member, PHDCCI She Forum, said a general sentiment of consensus abounds on the landmark reservation bill in favour of women. “I beg to differ as no good ever came out of reservation to date. Women are performing exceptionally well on merit in all the fields they choose to embrace. The woman of today is well educated, talented, hardworking and very successful. A position acquired on the basis of reservation and favouritism will present her in unfavourable light, invoke disdain and contempt. Reservation and gender equality can never be paired together. When we talk of reservation, we are admitting to gender inequalities. The more deserving might lose out to the imperfect candidate for a spot. We certainly need to rethink on this.” Allegations of women leaders being remote controlled by male members of their families, especially their better half, surfaced in the past.

Deepika, headmistress, government school, said the Bill was a historic milestone for India’s democracy and a significant step toward gender equality and women’s empowerment. “By ensuring women’s representation in decision-making positions, the move will inspire women across the country to engage in politics and to break down traditional barriers.”

The passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill is a momentous occasion for India. It not only promotes women’s empowerment but also heralds a more inclusive and representative democracy, with far-reaching implications for the nation’s progress and development.