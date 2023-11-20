MLA Central visits areas in Ward 69

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 19

MLA (Amritsar Central) Ajay Gupta along with Municipal Corporation officials visited Gurbaksh Nagar Nivi Abadi area of ??Ward Number 69 and listened to the problems of residents here yesterday. MLA Gupta said that problems of the area will be resolved on priority basis. He said that the locality is low-lying compared to its surrounding areas. The level of street has been raised by dumping soil. He said that there are still problems like choking of sewers and lack of potable water supply. To solve the problem, estimates have been prepared by the MC officials and the problem of sewerage and drinking water will be resolved in the coming days, he assured.

MLA Gupta stated that an electric transformer was installed in the area six months back to address the power issue. Despite this, complaints related to electricity supply are received. He discussed the matter with senior PSPCL officials and another power transformer will be installed in the coming days.