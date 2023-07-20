MLA, Education Dept officials review development works

Amritsar, July 19
Amritsar Central MLA Dr Ajay Gupta today held a meeting with officials of the District Education Department regarding the commencement of development works and distribution of funds released by the state government for infrastructure development. Dr Gupta held meeting with Deputy District Education Officer (Senior Secondary) Balraj Dhillon along with several school heads, to discuss ongoing works and difficulties being faced by government schools.
Dr Gupta said, “Senior secondary schools that do not still offer multiple vocations and courses in science and commerce group, will soon begin with these after recruitment of qualified teachers.” He discussed the distribution of funds and grants released by state government for government schools. The District Education Department has received funds up to Rs 7.38 crore under different grants.
