DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Amritsar / MLA Gupta inaugurates tubewell to address rising water demand

MLA Gupta inaugurates tubewell to address rising water demand

Assures residents that there would be no shortage of development works
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:25 AM Jun 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MLA Dr Ajay Gupta inaugurates a tubewell in Ward No.63 in Amritsar on Saturday.
Advertisement

In a significant development for residents of Ward No.63 in Shiv Nagar Colony, MLA from Central Assembly constituency Dr Ajay Gupta today inaugurated a new tubewell in the area. The initiative aims to address the drinking water shortage in the region and ensure that residents have access to a reliable source of clean water.

Advertisement

During the inauguration, MLA Dr Gupta assured the residents that there would be no shortage in development works in the constituency. He mentioned that the installation of tubewells had begun even before the onset of summer in areas facing drinking water shortage. Four more new tubewells are slated to be started soon.

Dr Gupta emphasized his commitment to providing basic facilities to the people, stating that he is personally overseeing the development works in the constituency. He highlighted the challenges faced by commercial shopkeepers in the walled city regarding new electricity meter installations and load increases.

Advertisement

The MLA announced that the rule requiring no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the Municipal Corporation’s MTP department for these purposes would be abolished after discussions with higher officials, with a notification forthcoming.

The MLA also mentioned the commencement of work on the Jhabbal road, which would be followed by premix road construction. Similar work is being initiated on other roads in the Central Assembly constituency.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts