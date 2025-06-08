MLA Gupta inaugurates tubewell to address rising water demand

In a significant development for residents of Ward No.63 in Shiv Nagar Colony, MLA from Central Assembly constituency Dr Ajay Gupta today inaugurated a new tubewell in the area. The initiative aims to address the drinking water shortage in the region and ensure that residents have access to a reliable source of clean water.

Advertisement

During the inauguration, MLA Dr Gupta assured the residents that there would be no shortage in development works in the constituency. He mentioned that the installation of tubewells had begun even before the onset of summer in areas facing drinking water shortage. Four more new tubewells are slated to be started soon.

Dr Gupta emphasized his commitment to providing basic facilities to the people, stating that he is personally overseeing the development works in the constituency. He highlighted the challenges faced by commercial shopkeepers in the walled city regarding new electricity meter installations and load increases.

Advertisement

The MLA announced that the rule requiring no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the Municipal Corporation’s MTP department for these purposes would be abolished after discussions with higher officials, with a notification forthcoming.

The MLA also mentioned the commencement of work on the Jhabbal road, which would be followed by premix road construction. Similar work is being initiated on other roads in the Central Assembly constituency.