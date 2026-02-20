DT
Home / Amritsar / MLA pays cadet's semester fee for representing area in R-Day camp

MLA pays cadet’s semester fee for representing area in R-Day camp

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:55 AM Feb 20, 2026 IST
AAP MLA Dalbir Singh Tong honours NCC cadet Arshdeep Singh of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur College, Sathiala.
Arshdeep Singh, an NCC cadet from the Sri Guru Teg Bahadur College, Sathiala, which is affiliated with Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), brought laurels to the region by participating in the Republic Day Camp-2026 held recently in New Delhi.

GNDU authorities, including Vice-Chancellor Karamjeet Singh and Dean of Colleges Dr Saroj Arora, lauded his achievement and congratulated the cadet for representing the institution on the national stage.

Baba Bakala MLA Dalbir Singh Tong today honoured Arshdeep Singh and paid the cadet’s second semester fee to mark the achievement. He said the young man had not only made his family but the entire area proud.

College incharge and Associate NCC Officer Dr (Lt) Harsimran Kaur said the NCC unit at the college had been established in 2021 and had progressed steadily. “Arshdeep Singh is the second cadet from the college to participate in the prestigious Republic Day Camp in New Delhi within five years of the unit’s inception,” she said, adding that he had achieved this milestone after five months of rigorous training.

The college’s NCC unit functions under the 24 Punjab Battalion NCC, Amritsar, and regularly conducts social and adventure-based activities. Kaur said it was a matter of immense pride that a cadet from the college received the opportunity to meet the President, PM, Air Chief Marshal and the NCC Director General. The cadets were also honoured by the Governor of Punjab.

The college authorities expressed gratitude to Commanding Officer Colonel PS Riard, Administrative Officer Colonel Sunit Kotwal and the entire instructor staff of the 24 Punjab Battalion NCC, Amritsar, for their support.

