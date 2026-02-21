DT
Home / Amritsar / Mobile jammers in Central Jail at Goindwal Sahib affecting phone network in villages

Mobile jammers in Central Jail at Goindwal Sahib affecting phone network in villages

article_Author
Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 21, 2026 IST
The jammers installed in Central Jail, Sri Goindwal Sahib. People in rural areas in the vicinity have been complaining of disruption in online services because of it. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
The strong network of jammers installed in the premises of Central Jail, Sri Goindwal Sahib, is affecting the normal working of the people in surrounding villages. Due to the sudden shutdown of internet services, there has been an outcry among people. In this regard, social worker Jobanjit Singh Hothian has handed over a memorandum to Jail Superintendent Manjit Singh and demanded from the government that the problems faced by the common people due to the installation of jammers in the jail premises be resolved.

Jobanjit Singh Hothian said that installing jammers in the jail for security reasons is a good step but the common people were facing problems because of this. He said that due to the installation of jammers in jail, there were problems in mobile network services. Digital services related to every profession are being affected as internet-related businesses have been hit because of the jammers.

He said due to the presence of a large historical Gurdwara in the area, devotees from the different parts of the country and abroad come in large numbers, and are facing problems due to lack of network while using mobile phones. Even during emergency situations, the common people are facing problems while using mobile phones. He added that the students studying online too are affected. So, the residents of the area and devotees are demanding that mobile jammers installed inside the jail be limited to jail premises only.

AIG, Jail Department, Simranjit Singh did respond when contacted for his version while Jail Superintendent Manjit Singh said that the residents of the area must inform the higher authorities about the problems being faced due to jammers.

