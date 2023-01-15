Mobile phone found in jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Amritsar Central Jail authorities confiscated a mobile phone from a jail inmate identified as Inderjit Singh of Rasulpur Kalan village, while an unclaimed battery was also recovered. Similarly, the jail staff seized 115 bundles of bidi, three packets of tobacco, a pack of cigarette, two mobile chargers, a headphone set, a heater spring and two data cables in the jail complex. The same was apparently thrown from outside the jail by unknown persons, said jail authorities. Two cases have been registered in this regard. tns

Goods stolen from school

Amritsar: An unidentified person decamped with cash and LCD from a private school located in Mohan Nagar in Verka here on Friday. Ajnay Kumar Sharma, the complainant and school principal, told the police that he runs Saraswati Model School in Verka. He said an LCD, DVR, Wifi broadband and cash to the tune of Rs 13,000 was found missing from the school. A case was registered and further investigation is under progress.