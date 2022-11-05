Mobile phone, opium seized from inmates

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 4

The Amritsar Central jail authorities have confiscated 19.50-gm opium from a prisoner identified as Satnam Singh of Harike while a mobile phone was seized from another inmate Harmesh Kumar of Chheharta.

As many as 87 bundles and five packets of cigarettes were found unclaimed in the jail complex. These were apparently thrown into the high security central jail from outside. The Islamabad police have registered three separate cases in this regard.