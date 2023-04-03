Mobile phone recovered from Central Jail inmate

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 2

The Amritsar Central Jail authorities yesterday seized a mobile phone from notorious criminal Ranjodh Singh who has been lodged in the jail.

Ranjodh has several criminal cases registered against him, including attempt-to-murder. He was recently acquitted in a criminal case by the court of Additional Sessions judge in a case pertaining to an attack on a police party at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in 2016.

Assistant Superintendent of jail Sahib Singh told the police that a surprise search operation was launched in the barrack in which Ranjodh and other prisoners were lodged. During the operation, a phone was seized from his possession.

Besides, the Central Jail authorities also confiscated around 61 gm of narcotic substance from another inmate, Prabhjot Singh. The jail officials said that during the search operation, the staff found a special cavity created under the sleeping berth of the prisoner. They found 31 gm of some heroin-like substance and 30 gm of charas-like narcotic powder from the cavity.

Investigating officer Jagdeep Singh said the seized contraband was sent for chemical examination. An investigation is under way.