Mobile phones, chain snatched

Amritsar: Three armed robbers looted a resident of two mobile phones and silver chain on gunpoint in Beas area here on Friday. Amit Kakkar of Beas told the police that he along with his son Krishan Kakkar and daughter Disha was returning from Beas Dera and reached near Rohi Bridge when three unidentified motorcycle-borne persons stopped them. They pointed a pistol and snatched two phones and silver chain from his son. The police have registered a case under Section 379B (2) of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. There has been no breakthrough in the case so far. TNS

Man held with 50-gm heroin

Amritsar: The police seized 50-gm heroin from a local resident, Ranjit Singh of Maqboolpura area which is infamous for rampant drug abuse. He was arrested during patrolling in the area. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him and further probe was on. TNS

1 nabbed with stolen phones

Amritsar: Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Bachitar Singh of Chabba and recovered four stolen mobile phones from his possession. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC was registered in this connection and further probe was on.