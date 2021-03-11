Mobile phones found from six jail inmates in Amritsar

Amritsar, May 7
In a major lapse, mobile phones were seized from six prisoners, including three notorious gangsters, lodged in ‘high security’ Amritsar Central Jail here. The seizure was made during a surprise checking by Central Jail staff here yesterday. Smartphones were seized from Jagroshan Hundal, Bobby Malhotra and Kamaldeep Singh, alias Prince.
Besides, the jail authorities also seized mobile phones from Gurminder Singh, alias Happy, of Batala, Lovepreet Singh of Jhanjeyan Khurd, Fatehgarh Churian, and Pankaj Kumar of Kapurthala.
Mandeep Singh, Assistant Superintendent (jail), said during checking a cell phone was seized from Jagroshan Hundal, along with two SIM cards and a memory card of 8GB capacity, a cell phone from Gurminder Singh, a mobile phone from Bobby Malhotra, a mobile phone from Lovepreet Singh, A mobile phone from Kamaldeep Singh and a mobile phone from Pankaj Kumar. A case has been registered registered.
