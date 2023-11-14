Mobile phones, illicit liquor seized from Central Jail

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 13

Mobile phones and other prohibited articles were recovered from the premises of the Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, in the past two days by jail authorities.

The police said here on Monday that 1,438 intoxicating pills, 1,400 ml of illicit liquor, 13 keypads of mobiles phones, two touchscreen mobiles, 27 data cable, six head phones, three earphones and four adaptors were seized from the jail premises on Sunday while 375 intoxicating tablets, five 5 key-pad phones, two-each of data cable, chargers, head phones and ear phones from the jail complex were seized on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Munish Kumar and Lakhan, both residents of Tarn Taran, Punjab Singh of Mari Gaur Singh, Gurpreet Singh of Sheikh Fatta and Gurwinder Singh, sarpanch of Khawaspur. Cases under Section 52 of the Prisons Act and other relevant sections had been registered against the accused, said the Goindwal Sahib police.

