Mobile phones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Amritsar: As many as eight mobile phones were retrieved from the Amritsar Central Jail complex over the past two days. Three of the phones were seized from prisoners. Those booked are gangster Davinder Singh, Navjot Singh of the Baba Budha Ji Avenue and Gurbhej Singh of Bhikhiwind. The jail authorities have also seized a headphone and a mobile charger. TNS
Body of newborn baby found
Amritsar: A new born baby was found dead at the railway quarters in the B block area here yesterday. The police have registered a case against some unknown persons in this regard. ASI Gurmeet Singh said after receiving information, a team of cops then reached the spot and found the body wrapped in a shawl.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISI pushing militancy in India with US arms left behind in Kabul: Intel
Illegal weapons market flourishing along Pak-Af border
Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague
The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...
Day after being suspended for ‘security lapse’, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K’s Awantipora
The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements ...
Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K
His letter to Shah comes after the Yatra is suspended for th...