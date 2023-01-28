Mobile phones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: As many as eight mobile phones were retrieved from the Amritsar Central Jail complex over the past two days. Three of the phones were seized from prisoners. Those booked are gangster Davinder Singh, Navjot Singh of the Baba Budha Ji Avenue and Gurbhej Singh of Bhikhiwind. The jail authorities have also seized a headphone and a mobile charger. TNS

Body of newborn baby found

Amritsar: A new born baby was found dead at the railway quarters in the B block area here yesterday. The police have registered a case against some unknown persons in this regard. ASI Gurmeet Singh said after receiving information, a team of cops then reached the spot and found the body wrapped in a shawl.