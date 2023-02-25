Mobile phones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Amritsar, February 24
The Central Jail authorities have confiscated two mobile phones from a prisoner identified as Sajan, alias Ghona, a resident of Ekta Nagar, Chamrang Road. Prabhdayal Singh, assistant superintendent, Central Jail, said during checking the jail staff recovered a keypad phone from his possession while a touch screen phone was found abandoned. The police have registered a case in this regard.
