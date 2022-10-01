Mobile seized from inmates

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: A team of officials of Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, led by Assistant Superintendent Harish Kumar, seized three keypads and a cell phone with SIMs from four jail inmates on Thursday night. Jail Superintendent Lalit Kohli said the recovered material included three keypads and a cell phone from the possession of Harash Kumar, Akashdeep Singh Happy, Harpreet Singh Happy and Gurpreet Singh, alias Gurpartap Singh, lodged in the jail under different cases. The accused were booked under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act by Goindwal Sahib police. OC

Assn hails new name of airport

Amritsar: The Global Punjabi Association has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for naming the Chandigarh-Mohali International Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Association president Dr Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal said the country, which remembers its martyrs, had a bright future. Iqbal Singh Lalpura, senior BJP leader and patron of the association, said the move had brought pride to Punjabis and Sikhs all over the world. He said, “Bhagat Singh is respected not only in India but all over the world where members of the Punjabi community live. The revolutionary thinking, enthusiasm and martyrdom of Shaheed Bhagat Singh will continue to be a source of inspiration for the generations to come,” he said. He also called the celebrations of Veer Bal Diwas on the martyrdom of young sahibzadas one of the many pro-Sikh initiatives being taken by PM Modi.

