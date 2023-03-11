Mobile seized from jail inmate

Tarn Taran, March 10
Mobiles and other objectionable articles continue to be recovered from the possession of inmates lodged in Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib.
The Goindwal Sahib police, on the complaint of Kirpal Singh, Assistant Jail Superintendent, registered a case against Manjit Singh, a resident of Shingarpur. A mobile phone with a SIM was recovered from Manjit Singh on Thursday. A case under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act has been registered. The accused is lodged in the jail in a murder case.
