Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, October 19

An employee at a mobile shop in Liberty Market near the railway station was seriously injured by an accidental fire from the service pistol of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police here today. The victim has been identified as Raju.

What led to the incident ASI Harbhajan Singh, deployed at Lawrence Road police post, visited Liberty Market to buy a mobile phone. According to senior police officials, he used to visit the same shop and the owner and workers were known to him. The workers at the shop asked him to show the pistol. He took the pistol out of the case and started sharing details about it. While he was describing the features of the pistol, one of the workers tried to pick it up. As it was loaded with bullets, the ASI immediately tried to take it back it from him. When he was going to put it back in the case, he accidentally pulled the trigger.

Raju received a bullet in his chest and fell on the ground.

The victim was rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment. He is in the intensive care unit and his condition is stated to be serious. Senior police officials reached the spot and detained ASI Harbhajan Singh.

Mukhwinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) stated that the ASI has been detained and that action would be taken on the basis of the statement of the injured. The department would also conduct a departmental inquiry into the negligence by the ASI.

Social activist Mandeep Singh Manna reached Liberty Market and demanded justice for the victim. Manna demanded registering of a case against the ASI and fair investigation. CCTV footage of the incident also went viral in the evening.