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Home / Amritsar / Mobile tower parts theft in Tarn Taran: Three held

Mobile tower parts theft in Tarn Taran: Three held

article_Author
Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:10 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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The Bhikhiwind police have arrested three persons who were stealing major and expensive parts from mobile towers in Tarn Taran on Friday.

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The police said on Sunday that the accused have been identified as Sandeep Singh, Maninderjit Singh and Harashdeep Singh, residents of Bala Chack in Tarn Taran. Narinder Singh, legal manager of the GO Company, brought the matter to the notice of the police and said that the accused were attempting to flee after stealing an RRH (Radio Remote Head), a crucial component of a mobile tower responsible for generating internet signals.

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The three suspects were nabbed by a team of the GO Company while they were escaping with the company’s tower apparatus and were identified on the spot. The police said that the accused have been booked under Section 303(3) of the BNS.

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