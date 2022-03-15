Mobiles seized from Amritsar Central Jail, 3 prisoners booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Six mobile phones were seized from the Amritsar Central Jail during a search here on Sunday. Three mobile phones were seized from three prisoners, while the remaining three were found from the exhaust fan of the bathroom. Raman Goyal, Assistant Superintendent of Jail, Islamabad police, has booked Harbhej Singh of Kakkar village, Gurbinder Singh of Miyan Pandher village and Sukhwinder Singh of Gandiwind Patal village in Tarn Taran district. The police have registered a case under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act against them. TNS

Fully vaccinated tag for 51 villages

Amritsar: The Health Department has achieved the target of 100 per cent Covid vaccination in 51 villages of the district. In these villages all eligible residents have received both doses. The authorities said all eligible residents in 462 villages of the district have received the first dose of the vaccine and are in the process of receiving the second dose. In the district, total 19.33 lakh residents have received the first dose till date. Further 13.99 lakh residents have received both doses. The officials said 59,167 children in the district, in the age group of 15 to 17 years have received the first dose, while 4,531 children have received both doses. TNS

CKD chief Nirmal Singh cremated

Amritsar: Nirmal Singh, president, Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), who died due to cardiac arrest two days ago, was cremated in Amritsar on Sunday. He was 83. He is survived by two sons and three daughters. He was heading the 120-year-old Sikh organisation since February 2019 and was known for his contribution in elevating the health facilities and education standard of institutes. His cremation was held at the crematorium near Gurdwara Shahidan Sahib. Those who attended the ceremony included CKD honorary secretaries Sawinder Singh Kathunangal and Ajit Singh Basra, vice-president, MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, chairman CKD Schools, Dr Jaswinder Singh Dhillon and other members. They also presented doshala and siropa as per the panthic tradition.