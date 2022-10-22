Mobiles seized from Central Jail

Tarn Taran, October 21
Two mobile phones were recovered from inmates lodged in Sri Goindwal Sahib Central Jail on Thursday. Jail authorities said the inmates had been identified as Sukhwinder Singh Sukha of Naushehra Pannuan and Vishal of Mansa. The accused have been booked under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act, 1894. The jail had been in the news for mobiles and other restricted material being recovered from the inmates on a regular basis.
