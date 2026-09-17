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Home / Amritsar / Mock drill by NDRF in two villages in Amritsar

Mock drill by NDRF in two villages in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:06 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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NDRF personnel during the mock drill at a village in Amritsar on Wednesday.
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The 7th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Bathinda, conducted Community Awareness Programmes at Mandianwala and Bhagupur Uttar villages in Lopoke block on Wednesday to train residents in disaster management, first aid and basic rescue techniques.

The programmes were conducted under the leadership of team commander Sub-Inspector Rekh Singh Meena. The NDRF team provided practical demonstrations on dressing and bandaging wounds, controlling bleeding, splinting, adult and infant CPR, assisting in foreign-body airway obstruction (FBAO) situations, and safely lifting and shifting injured persons.

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The team also demonstrated how to prepare an improvised stretcher using locally available materials such as blankets, T-shirts and sacks.

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Participants were trained to make improvised floating devices using household items, including empty bottles, utensils and empty oil and curd containers, which can be used during flood-like situations.

As part of the fire-safety training, the team demonstrated essential fire-safety measures, SDR techniques and the PASS method for operating a fire extinguisher. Participants were taught the four steps of PASS: Pull the pin, Aim the nozzle at the base of the fire, Squeeze the lever and Sweep from side to side.

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The NDRF team also sensitised residents about safety precautions during emergencies such as heatwaves, cold waves, electric shocks, thunderstorms, lightning and snakebites.

A mock earthquake drill was conducted to demonstrate the Drop, Cover and Hold (DCH) technique. Participants were also briefed on safe evacuation routes, designated assembly areas and ways to assist people requiring additional help during emergencies.

The residents were introduced to the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) Sachet, Meghdoot, Damini and Bhookamp apps, as well as the Emergency Response Guide (ERG), which provides information useful during chemical emergencies.

The programmes aimed to strengthen disaster preparedness in Mandianwala and Bhagupur Uttar.

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