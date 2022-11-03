Mock drill by NSG, cops from today

Amritsar, November 2

The National Security Guard (NSG) and Punjab Police will jointly carry out a two-day mock terror attack drill in the city from tomorrow.

This was disclosed by Commissioner of Police Arunpal Singh here on Wednesday.

He asked people not to panic if blast-like sounds were heard during the drill as the city prepared for any major terrorist attack. The exercise will also involve the use of fire extinguishers and other hi-tech gadgets. The Police Commissioner said such exercises were badly needed to make the force ready to handle any eventuality. He added that it was a good move by the NSG to select the city for the drill, adding that it will involve stopping the flow of traffic and restricting media coverage. Ambulances will, however, be used for medical services during the drill.