Mock drill marks Fire Safety Week

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 15

A mock drill was organised by the Fire Brigade Department of Municipal Corporation in the presence of MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh and Additional Commissioner Surinder Singh at Hotel Holiday Inn at Ranjit Avenue. The drill was organised to observe the Fire Safety Week. Fire tenders from Airport authorities and the Air Force also participated. MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh made the public aware about how lives can be saved in case of any fire incident and what measures can be taken to save lives in case of a fire outbreak.

MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh said that Fire Safety Week is being observed by the Amritsar Municipal Corporation, in which the fire brigade department of the MC along with the staff and fire tenders of the airport and Air Force are conducting mock drills at important places of the city to make people aware.

“These mock drills will continue throughout the week. On April 16, mock drills will be held at Air Force Station, Hotel Reganta, on April 18 at Delhi Public School, on April 19 at Shri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport and Ram Ashram Public School and other prominent shopping malls, colleges and schools.

The MC Commissioner said that the main purpose of the mock drill was to make people aware that they should install fire safety devices in their residential and commercial establishments. When leaving the house, switch off the main power line and the regulator of gas cylinder, he advised.

Every year from April 14 to 20, the nation observes Fire Safety Week across the country. This Fire Safety Week commemorates the martyrdom of 66 fire brigade officers and employees while controlling a major fire at Mumbai port and in memory of the martyrdom of fire brigade officers and employees who sacrificed their lives while controlling the fire incident in Ludhiana in 2017.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.