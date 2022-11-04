Mock drill to check preparedness

Three terrorists were held while around 15 casualties were reported in a mock terror attack at Khalsa College here on Thursday. The incident was part of the fourth joint mock terror attack drill (named Gandiv) conducted by counter terrorist force, National Security Guard, and the Punjab Police. The Tribune reporter PK Jaiswar along with lensman Vishal Kumar covered the mock exercise. During the exercise, a bomb blast was also reported in Khalsa College at around 6.40 pm. The mock drill was carried out to check the response time and reaction to terror attacks, bomb blast and hostage situations. Though 23 sensitive and vulnerable buildings, including religious and educational institutes, were identified, but 10 spots were selected for the operation during the fourth edition of the mock drill. Besides Khalsa College, the exercise was carried out at the Amritsar railway station, Khanna Paper Mill, Government Medical College, Deputy Commissioner and Police Commissioner’s offices, District Court Complex, Taj Hotel, the airport, Taj Hotel and Trillium Shopping mall. A hostage scene also created in which 25 persons were taken hostage by terrorists who demanded Rs 1 crore per hostage for releasing them, besides releasing of 13 prisoners held under the NDPS Act lodged in various jails. Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh had earlier asked people not to panic if blast-like sounds were heard during the drill.

A Punjab Police personnel runs towards a target.

NSG and Punjab Police personnel take positions.

NSG commandos and police personnel run towards different directions in search of culprits near a building.