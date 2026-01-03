Mohali immigration firm owners booked for cheating man of Rs 21 lakh

The Amritsar Rural Police have booked the owners of a Mohali-based immigration firm for allegedly duping a local resident of Rs 21 lakh on the pretext of sending his two sons abroad.

A case has been registered under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 13 of The Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act, 2014, against the accused. They have been identified as Rakesh Rikhi and his wife, Prabha Rikhi, residents of Sector 48, Senior Citizen Society, Chandigarh. No arrests have been made so far, the police said.

The couple were booked following a probe into a complaint lodged by Ajit Singh of Jodhnagari village in Tarn Taran district in June last year.

The police said the case was registered after applications were examined and a detailed inquiry was conducted by the DSP (Headquarters). The inquiry report, received through official channels, found substance in the allegations made by the complainant.

According to the complaint, the accused, who run a travel agency named Venture of Pacific dealing in visa and education services in Mohali, took Rs21 lakh from Ajit Singh after promising to send his sons, Sahajpreet Singh and Amritpal Singh, abroad. However, neither were the promised services provided nor was the money returned.

The police said further investigation is underway. — TNS