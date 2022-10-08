Molestation Case: Rape charge added to FIR

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 7

Day after the arrest of AAP leader among three including mother of the victim for allegedly outraging the modesty of a minor girl, the Majitha police have added rape charge to the FIR.

The rape charge was added in the case following the statement of the victim in front of the judicial magistrate under section 164 CrPC.

DSP Majitha Manmohan Singh confirmed the development and said that further investigations were in progress. Raids were also on to nab the fourth suspect and foster father of the victim, Dharminderpal Singh.

Amritsar rural police have arrested Aam Aadmi Party’s Majitha in-charge Pritpal Singh Bal along with Rajveer Singh of Majitha. The victim’s mother, a resident of Nanaksar Mohalla in Tarn Taran, was arrested on Thursday.

Initially, the police had registered a case under section 354, 506, 202, 120-B of IPC and section 8 and 17 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence act (POCSO) against them.