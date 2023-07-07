Monsoon misery continues, more showers add to residents' woes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 6

The rainwater accumulated on various roads of the city failed to find any way out even after 24 hours as different stretches found inundated on Thursday morning. To make matters worse, a round of heavy downpour on Thursday afternoon again flooded the areas where the water had started receding.

In many low-lying areas of the city, the water also entered houses and shops of residents. Former Deputy Mayor and senior Congress leader Raman Bakshi said: “In Chhehharta area, the backflow of water from the drainage pipes has added to the trouble of residents.”

Residents have a tough time crossing an inundated stretch in Amritsar on Thursday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Rainwater and sewerage water from most parts of the city goes to the drain near Khapar Kheri, Bakshi explained. He added that with no outflow of water from the drain, the pressure has caused backflow of water in nearby areas.

The Congress leader said residents were trying to keep the water out of their homes and shops.

Rainwater accumulated at a low-lying stretch of GT Road was also spotted near the Toyota workshop near the Golden Gate. Commuters had to take the other lane while coming from the bypass side to get on the Jalandhar highway as there was knee-deep water on the road.

Inside the BRTS corridor as well, water could be seen inside the two walls of the stretch in the absence of any outflow. Hours after the rain had stopped, water from the BRTS corridor, splashed by the wheels of vehicles, continued to drench commuters on the roads.