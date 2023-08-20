Morcha leaders up in arms, ask govt to release compensation

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 19

Members of different farmer organizations associated with the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha held protests in front of the residences of all four MLAs of the district here on Saturday. They submitted memorandums over not releasing compensation to the farmers who had lost their crops in the recent floods.

The farmers gheroed the residence of Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal and submitted him a memorandum. Farmers under the leadership of Daljit Singh Dialpura protested in Khemkaran and submitted a memorandum to Khemkaran MLA Sarwan Singh Dhunn. The memorandum was handed over to his assistant. Members of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha also submitted one memorandum each to the Khadoor Sahib MLA and Patti MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar.

The morcha leaders condemned the state government for not releasing compensation to the farmers who had lost their crops to the floods.

