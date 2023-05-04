 More buses to be added to BRTS fleet; airport service to start soon : The Tribune India

More buses to be added to BRTS fleet; airport service to start soon

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 3

After a meeting of the district development, coordination and review committee here on Wednesday, Lok Sabha member Gurjeet Singh Aujla said more buses would be added to the fleet of Metro buses under the Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS).

The MP further said the BRTS project had also decided to expand its ambit and start a bus service from the bus stand to Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport. He said the non-stop bus service between the two destinations would help international passengers.

Aujla asked the Amritsar Municipal Corporation to find a solution to the problem caused by garbage and instructed the Local Bodies Department to engage more machines for the purpose if required.

During the meeting it was also decided to install CCTV cameras in the entire city. The administration has also proposed to set up a public address system. Aujla asked officials of the National Highways Authority of India to ensure that there must be at least 5.5-metre vertical clearance at the underpasses otherwise these would pose problems for transport vehicles.

Speaking at the meeting, AAP MLA from Amritsar North Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh asked the officials to organise events to create awareness regarding Pardan Mantri Awas Yojana. He said the district had so far received 2,842 cases and an amount of Rs 15.27 crore had already been sanctioned.

The progress of various schemes under the National Health Mission, the Swacchh Bharat Mission, the Ajivika mission, Pardan Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Soil Health Card, National Rural Drinking Water Program, Beti Bachao-Beti Padao were also reviewed.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Development Ravinder Singh, Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh, District Development and Panchayat Officer Navneet Kaur and other senior officials of the civil and police administration.

