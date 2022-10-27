More CCTV cameras at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital soon

Amritsar, October 26
After a newborn child went missing from the premises of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here a couple of days ago, the administration has decided to install CCTV cameras to cover all important areas.
The alleged abduction of the child came to light after the parents reported the matter to the hospital administration. Though the child along with the abductors was nabbed within a few hours, the absence of cameras at certain locations raised questions on the working of the police and the hospital management.
Mandeep Kaur whose sister had given birth to twins informed the police that as she was going to doctor on the sixth floor of the hospital building a woman came to her and proposed to carry one of the two children. “While I started climbing the stairs, the woman entered the lift. By the time I rushed towards the lift, its door was already closed. When I reached the sixth floor, I could not find the woman and the child.”
She said as they could not find the woman, they reported the matter to the hospital administration who in turn called the police. The child along with a woman and a male were found from the hospital premises and the child was handed over to the parents. The police later took the duo in custody.
Medical Superintendent Dr Karamjit Singh said they have decided to identify all blind spots not covered by the CCTV cameras and install cameras at these points. He said the hospital would ensure that no such incident occurs in future. He said people should ensure the safety of their belongings and children.
