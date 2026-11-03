More connectivity for flyers from city in winter flight schedule in Amritsar

The winter flight schedule for Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar, is out.

In all, 84 entries will cover domestic and international arrivals and departures, including 21 entries each for domestic arrivals, domestic departures, international arrivals and international departures.

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Also, there will be connected flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Srinagar and Noida in the domestic sector, while international services will connect Amritsar with Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Singapore, Birmingham and Bangkok.

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Delhi has the highest number of domestic flight options, with services operated by Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo.

Multiple flights will be available through the day, while regular services have also been scheduled for Mumbai and Pune. Other domestic destinations include Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Srinagar and Noida.

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In the international sector, Kuala Lumpur features multiple services operated by Malaysia Airlines, with flight timings and operating days varying across different periods between November and March. Services to Dubai and Sharjah have also been included, along with flights to Doha, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Birmingham.

However, some flights listed in the winter schedule are currently not operational. These include Akasa Air’s Abu Dhabi service, Batik Air and AirAsia flights to Kuala Lumpur, and Thai Lion Air’s Bangkok service.

The schedule also provides for changes in the timings and operating days of certain Malaysia Airlines flights between Amritsar and Kuala Lumpur during different periods of the winter season. Passengers have been advised to check the latest flight status with airlines before travelling.