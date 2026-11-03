DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / More connectivity for flyers from city in winter flight schedule in Amritsar

More connectivity for flyers from city in winter flight schedule in Amritsar

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:27 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A view of Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport in Amritsar
Advertisement

The winter flight schedule for Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar, is out.

In all, 84 entries will cover domestic and international arrivals and departures, including 21 entries each for domestic arrivals, domestic departures, international arrivals and international departures.

Advertisement

Also, there will be connected flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Srinagar and Noida in the domestic sector, while international services will connect Amritsar with Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Singapore, Birmingham and Bangkok.

Advertisement

Delhi has the highest number of domestic flight options, with services operated by Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo.

Multiple flights will be available through the day, while regular services have also been scheduled for Mumbai and Pune. Other domestic destinations include Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Srinagar and Noida.

Advertisement

In the international sector, Kuala Lumpur features multiple services operated by Malaysia Airlines, with flight timings and operating days varying across different periods between November and March. Services to Dubai and Sharjah have also been included, along with flights to Doha, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Birmingham.

However, some flights listed in the winter schedule are currently not operational. These include Akasa Air’s Abu Dhabi service, Batik Air and AirAsia flights to Kuala Lumpur, and Thai Lion Air’s Bangkok service.

The schedule also provides for changes in the timings and operating days of certain Malaysia Airlines flights between Amritsar and Kuala Lumpur during different periods of the winter season. Passengers have been advised to check the latest flight status with airlines before travelling.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts