More facilities for travellers at airport, says director

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 8

Senior officials at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport have said that there is a plan to be implemented within six months to erect a massive canopy in the ‘pick-and-drop’ area of the airport premises at an estimated budget of Rs 50 crore. In a meeting with office-bearers of Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM), VK Seth, Director, Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, stated that the proposed canopy would be helpful for the arriving and departing air travellers, as it would protect them from rain and sun. To provide more facilities, the standard of the food court is also being upgraded as international brands like KFC, Nestle and Subway are setting up their outlets at the airport within a fortnight.

He further said that the FASTag system is also being introduced at the parking lot which would be helpful in saving time for the travellers. The Airport Director disclosed that 14 more aprons have been added to the existing 10 aprons. Separate scanning machines for domestic and international arrivals have been installed to prevent the rush and free the arriving passengers from formalities within a short time.

Recalling the remarkable and memorable services rendered by him during the time of Covid and the international G-20 Summit held in the previous month, Principal Kulwant Singh Ankhi, Manmohan Singh Brar, Hardip Singh Chahal, Surinderjit Singh Bittu, Rajwinder Singh Gill, Yogesh Kamra, Daljit Singh Saini and Jatinderpal Singh praised the Airport Director.