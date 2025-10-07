More than just numbers: Why 75% attendance shapes a child’s future

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) reiterates 75 per cent attendance as essential for board examination eligibility, reminding students that learning extends beyond textbooks.

As a Principal, I deeply believe that a school is not merely a place of learning; it is a child’s second home. Within its walls, young minds grow, friendships blossom, values are nurtured and the foundation of lifelong character is laid. Each day spent in school is a step towards shaping the personality of a child. Thus, it is not enough for a child to be only enrolled in the school; what truly matters is his or her regular presence in the classroom.

The CBSE has consistently emphasised the significance of regular attendance. Many times in the past, the Board has reminded schools, parents and students about its importance. Once again, in its recent circular, CBSE has reiterated its stand on maintaining a minimum of 75 per cent attendance as a mandatory condition for students to be eligible to appear in the Class X and XII board examinations. The intent behind this regulation is not mere compliance with numbers, but to ensure that students remain rooted in the environment of their schools.

Up to Class X, students generally maintain regularity, owing to the strong academic structure and the emotional connection they share with their teachers. However, a noticeable dip in attendance is observed in Classes XI and XII, particularly among science stream students.

Coaching centres often influence this trend, and many students begin to believe that coaching institutions alone can secure their academic success, undermining the pivotal role of schools.

It is at this stage that practical exposure becomes crucial; students must actively engage with laboratories and gain hands-on experience that coaching centres can never provide. The school’s comprehensive infrastructure ensures that students receive real-world learning that empowers them to grow as balanced, competent and confident individuals.

True success lies not only in excelling at competitive exams but in becoming a balanced individual. It is important to understand that schools are not confined only to academics. They provide a much wider canvas for growth — offering exposure through inter-school competitions, cultural and sports activities, leadership platforms and life skills education. Even the mentoring by teachers goes beyond textbooks, creating a vital bridge between students and parents.

Over time, they emerge as close-knit companions in the growth and development of their children. This meaningful partnership, built on trust and shared responsibility, is possible only within the sustained and nurturing environment of a school and can never be replicated in the transactional environment of coaching classes or any other academic setting beyond schools.

Therefore, 75 per cent attendance is not just a requirement, but a pathway to holistic education. I wholeheartedly endorse this practice, for it safeguards not only academic excellence but also the overall growth of the child. By being regularly present in school, students immerse themselves in experiences that cultivate knowledge, character, empathy, resilience and leadership.

As the saying goes, “School is not the place where a child merely learns lessons; it is where a child learns life.”