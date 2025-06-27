More trouble for Bikram Majithia, Punjab police prepare to file fresh FIR against him amid raid chaos

Akali leader and drug-tainted Bikram Singh Majithia finds himself in more trouble as the police prepare to file another FIR against him.

During a raid at Majithia's residence, his supporters allegedly incited violence against the police, leading to a series of serious complaints.

The investigation team has accused Majithia of intimidating officials, engaging in physical altercations, conspiring to destroy evidence, and inciting his supporters to attack the police.

The vigilance team had received information that crucial documents related to the case were present at Majithia's residence.

According to the vigilance team's complaint, Majithia's supporters were deliberately incited to halt the search at the location.

The team was attacked in an attempt to prevent them from collecting vital evidence.

This property is reportedly deeply connected to a case involving Rs 540 crore in drug money. International drug traffickers were known to stay at this residence, where Majithia's supporters obstructed the vigilance team's investigation.