Mother Language Day observed

Tarn Taran, February 24
The Language Department organised an event to mark International Mother Language Day at Guru Nanak Dev University College, Chung, on Friday. College students and well-known personalities took part in the event.
Jagdeep Singh Sandhu, District Language Officer, said the college principal, Kinderjeet Kaur, presided over the function.
Registrar Gurcharajit Singh, story writer Simran Dhaliwal, poet Armeet Harmeet Vidiarthi, Inderjit Dhami and poet Sukhjinder were present.
The speakers said in the present age of globalisation, every language had become a mixture language, so one must learn multiple languages. The speakers also highlighted the challenges that mother tongues face.
A photo exhibition by Inderpreet Singh Dhami promoting Punjabi was the main attraction of the event. The speakers were honoured by the event organisers on the occasion.
