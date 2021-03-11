Mother of three, pregnant woman raped, six booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 10

A pregnant woman and mother of three children was allegedly raped by a man at Chamiari village falling under the Ajnala police station here. The incident occurred on May 12, but a case was registered by the police only on Thursday after court orders.

Those booked were identified as Sipahi, Rana and Billu, all residents of Chamiari village, and Munni, Sipahi and Deenu of Ajnala. A case under Sections 376 and 323 of the IPC was registered against them, but no case was registered against them till now.

The 30-year-old victim told the police that after having dinner she along with her three children was sleeping in the verandah while her husband was sleeping in the animal courtyard. Around 1 am, the accused (Sipahi) entered their complex and lifted her in his lap and took to nearby fields and raped her. She alleged the accused later hit her on the stomach with legs. She said when she raised an alarm, her husband came to the spot while looking for her. On seeing him, the accused fled away.

Mukhtiyar Singh, SHO, Ajnala police station, said a case was registered following her medical examination on the orders of the court. He said further investigations were under progress and raids were on to nab the suspects.