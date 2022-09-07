Mother-son duo booked in dowry case

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 6

The city police have booked a woman’s husband and his mother for allegedly torturing her for dowry on the complaint of Rajni, daughter of a local resident. In her police complaint, Rajni alleged her husband Kanwaljit Singh and his mother Ranjit Kaur, residents of Amritsar, beat her up and threw her and her minor daughter out of the house a year ago. She alleged the accused had been demanding more dowry from her family.

A DSP-rank police official conducted a probe into the matter and on his report the accused had been booked under Sections 498-A and 406 of the IPC.